First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

Shares of FHB stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.58. 38,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,602. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.22.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $189.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Hawaiian

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 23,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 43,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 2.2% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 625,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,436,000 after buying an additional 13,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

