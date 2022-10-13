First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) had its target price increased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$11.75 to C$13.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.45% from the stock’s previous close.
FR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.50 to C$14.25 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.80.
First Majestic Silver Price Performance
Shares of TSE:FR traded down C$0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$11.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,495. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of C$8.12 and a 12-month high of C$18.41. The company has a market cap of C$2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,753.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.47.
Insider Transactions at First Majestic Silver
In related news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 2,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 192,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,928,850. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 44,745 shares of company stock worth $424,093.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
See Also
