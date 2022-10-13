First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) had its target price increased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$11.75 to C$13.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.45% from the stock’s previous close.

FR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.50 to C$14.25 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.80.

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

Shares of TSE:FR traded down C$0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$11.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,495. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of C$8.12 and a 12-month high of C$18.41. The company has a market cap of C$2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,753.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Insider Transactions at First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver ( TSE:FR Get Rating ) (NYSE:AG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$203.51 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 2,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 192,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,928,850. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 44,745 shares of company stock worth $424,093.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

See Also

