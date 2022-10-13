First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FMBH. Stephens increased their price target on shares of First Mid Bancshares to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Mid Bancshares to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

First Mid Bancshares stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,373. The company has a market capitalization of $714.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.85. First Mid Bancshares has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $45.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $65.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.63 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 11.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.14%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. 34.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

