First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $66.05

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $66.05 and last traded at $66.12, with a volume of 434 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.28.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 1.4 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.57.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
