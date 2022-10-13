First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Short Interest Down 82.3% in September

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 82.3% from the September 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $25.02. The company had a trading volume of 880 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,143. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.21. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $29.76.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.