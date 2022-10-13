First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $71.62

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $71.62 and last traded at $75.12, with a volume of 24763 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.15.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 2.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.36 and its 200-day moving average is $80.99.

Get First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.353 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 149.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.