First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.16% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $4,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the second quarter worth approximately $4,474,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 8.7% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 39,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the second quarter worth approximately $626,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2,716.7% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 741,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,128,000 after purchasing an additional 715,508 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Down 0.2 %

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $33.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.43. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $39.24.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.