First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 345.2% from the September 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RNSC traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,098. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $32.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.54.

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,203 shares during the period. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 108,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares during the period.

