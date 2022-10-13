First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 345.2% from the September 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ RNSC traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,098. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $32.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.54.
First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%.
