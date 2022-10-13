First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI) Shares Down 0.7%

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.16 and last traded at $22.31. Approximately 217,943 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 103,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.46.

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.26.

Get First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 364.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the S&P United States REIT Index (the Index). The Index measures the securitized United States real estate investment trust (REIT) market and maintains a constituency that reflects the composition of the overall REIT market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.