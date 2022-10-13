First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.44% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FPX. TMD Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 130.6% during the first quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 67,407 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,705,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,405,000. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 132.7% in the first quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 44,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 25,340 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,452,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FPX opened at $81.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.65. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $79.36 and a one year high of $136.42.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

