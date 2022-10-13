First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Bought by Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. First Trust Water ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 199,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,469,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 26,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000.

FIW stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.17. The stock had a trading volume of 645 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,514. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.28. First Trust Water ETF has a 52-week low of $67.47 and a 52-week high of $95.97.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

