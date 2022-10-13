FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

FE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.75.

FE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.10. 36,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,917,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.99. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.47. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,686,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 215,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,236,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,694 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

