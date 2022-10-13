Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ SVVC traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,607. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.19. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $4.74.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The investment management company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($3.81) million for the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a negative net margin of 359.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Firsthand Technology Value Fund

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the first quarter worth $61,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 17.0% during the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

