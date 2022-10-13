Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Holdings Lifted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $15,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,077,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,789,000 after buying an additional 35,692 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $1,871,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $2,065,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $1,849,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at $22,855,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,706 shares of company stock worth $5,766,896 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.76.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $93.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.35. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $111.84. The firm has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

