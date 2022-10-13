Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) Short Interest Update

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 825.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FLGMF traded down $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $12.85. 8,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,420. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.92. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $26.97.

Get Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLGMF. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is a newly-created, internally-managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee; including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.