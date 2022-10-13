Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Flagstar Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:FBC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,888. Flagstar Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $56.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Flagstar Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Flagstar Bancorp ( NYSE:FBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.73 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 3.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flagstar Bancorp

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $30,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,241.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flagstar Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 956,857 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,921,000 after purchasing an additional 694,730 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 3,950.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 435,179 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,427,000 after acquiring an additional 424,435 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,877,246 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $333,995,000 after acquiring an additional 216,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,356,170 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $99,902,000 after acquiring an additional 210,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 124.7% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370,921 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after acquiring an additional 205,854 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flagstar Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

