FlatQube Price Reaches $3.61 on Top Exchanges (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. FlatQube has a market cap of $53.95 million and approximately $44,116.00 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FlatQube has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One FlatQube token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.61 or 0.00019542 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,002.26 or 0.27273454 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00010652 BTC.

FlatQube Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,955,745 tokens. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 3.90373721 USD and is up 3.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $49,340.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.

