FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, an increase of 176.7% from the September 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ SKOR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,240. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.73. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 52 week low of $45.10 and a 52 week high of $53.76.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.103 per share. This is an increase from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%.

