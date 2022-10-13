FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, an increase of 176.7% from the September 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Institutional Trading of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ SKOR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,240. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.73. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 52 week low of $45.10 and a 52 week high of $53.76.
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR)
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.