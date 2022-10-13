Flow Trading 10.1% Lower This Week (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Flow coin can now be bought for approximately $1.52 or 0.00007838 BTC on popular exchanges. Flow has a market cap of $1.58 billion and approximately $44.74 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Flow has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,296.94 or 0.27341526 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010679 BTC.

About Flow

Flow was first traded on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,359,340,091 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs. The official website for Flow is flow.com.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow (FLOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Flow has a current supply of 1,359,340,091 with 1,036,200,000 in circulation. The last known price of Flow is 1.49562488 USD and is down -4.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $20,931,660.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flow.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

