Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $32.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Flowserve traded as low as $23.92 and last traded at $24.32, with a volume of 7592 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.55.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FLS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Flowserve from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowserve

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 4,707.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.86 and its 200-day moving average is $30.89.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $882.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.53 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.74%. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.59%.

About Flowserve

(Get Rating)

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.