Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FLR. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Fluor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Fluor Stock Performance

Shares of FLR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.16. The stock had a trading volume of 12,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,941. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $16.29 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -82.24, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluor

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Fluor by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 70,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,963 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 392.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 53,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

