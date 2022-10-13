Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $1,782,000. JSF Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 234.7% in the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 224.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 95,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,118,000 after purchasing an additional 65,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amgen Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $236.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.36.

AMGN stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.44. 2,637,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,019,724. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The company has a market capitalization of $131.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.