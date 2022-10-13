Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Truist Financial from $36.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FLYW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Flywire from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Flywire to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

Get Flywire alerts:

Flywire Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ FLYW traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.92. 15,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,995. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.91 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Flywire has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41.

Insider Transactions at Flywire

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Flywire had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Flywire will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $121,329.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,139,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,611,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $121,329.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,139,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,611,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,354 shares in the company, valued at $384,646.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,619,453 shares of company stock valued at $67,392,678 over the last 90 days. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flywire

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Flywire by 51.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 82,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 27,999 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Flywire by 214.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 141,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 96,420 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Flywire by 38.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 14,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire during the second quarter worth about $5,942,000. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flywire

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.