Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

FMX has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.71.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,808. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.64. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12-month low of $58.73 and a 12-month high of $85.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 19.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

