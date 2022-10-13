FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

FONAR Trading Down 0.1 %

FONAR stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $16.00. 3,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 7.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.77. FONAR has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $19.32.

In related news, CEO Timothy Raymond Damadian purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.63 per share, with a total value of $34,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,500 shares in the company, valued at $552,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FONR. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in FONAR by 53,600.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FONAR by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in FONAR by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in FONAR in the 1st quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in FONAR by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.

