FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
FONAR Trading Down 0.1 %
FONAR stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $16.00. 3,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 7.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.77. FONAR has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $19.32.
Insider Transactions at FONAR
In related news, CEO Timothy Raymond Damadian purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.63 per share, with a total value of $34,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,500 shares in the company, valued at $552,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FONAR
FONAR Company Profile
FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FONAR (FONR)
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for FONAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FONAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.