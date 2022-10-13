Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Lowered to $37.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Foot Locker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. William Blair upgraded Foot Locker to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Foot Locker to $43.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Foot Locker to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.95.

Foot Locker Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FL stock opened at $32.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.97. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $57.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Foot Locker

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 81,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $2,983,251.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,659,379 shares in the company, valued at $465,105,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 81,199 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $2,983,251.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,659,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,105,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $77,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,966.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,145 shares of company stock valued at $3,499,765 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Foot Locker by 5.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,227 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Foot Locker by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 378.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 43.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 12,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at $9,761,000. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

