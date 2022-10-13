Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has $10.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $13.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nomura upgraded Ford Motor from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.40 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Ford Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ford Motor from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.77.

F stock opened at $11.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.81. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

