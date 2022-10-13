Forefront Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Forefront Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 541.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,259 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 3.2% of Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Argus decreased their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.88.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.1 %

ABBV stock opened at $139.98 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.86 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $247.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.10 and its 200-day moving average is $148.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

