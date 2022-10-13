ForgeRock’s (FORG) Hold Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $23.25 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $20.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FORG. Cowen reduced their price objective on ForgeRock from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Mizuho lowered ForgeRock from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ForgeRock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered ForgeRock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered ForgeRock from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.39.

Shares of ForgeRock stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.43. ForgeRock has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.38.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.18 million. ForgeRock had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 35.37%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ForgeRock will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORG. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in ForgeRock during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $595,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 1,049.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after acquiring an additional 485,378 shares in the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

