Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $95.88

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $95.88 and traded as low as $79.10. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $79.10, with a volume of 765 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.69.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 78.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 466.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 4.6% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 28.7% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, and computer infrastructure and integration solutions worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; and database and big data services.

