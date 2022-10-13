Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

FTS has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Fortis from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Edward Jones downgraded Fortis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.00.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FTS stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.53. 18,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,368. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.63. Fortis has a 52-week low of $35.43 and a 52-week high of $51.66.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 12.77%. Equities analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.4116 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Fortis by 20.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Fortis by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortis by 9.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Fortis by 6.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Fortis by 8.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

About Fortis

(Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.