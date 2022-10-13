Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FTAI has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.50 price objective for the company. Compass Point cut their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.63.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Price Performance

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.30. The stock had a trading volume of 9,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,616. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.46. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $30.18.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Announces Dividend

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 42.80%. The business had revenue of $177.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -46.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Great Mountain Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $73,046,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 64.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,124,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,902,000 after purchasing an additional 830,401 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,272,000. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 48.3% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,283,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,813,000 after purchasing an additional 418,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 222.1% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 485,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,504,000 after purchasing an additional 334,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

