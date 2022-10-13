Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) PT Raised to C$4.75

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

Shares of FSM stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $2.76. The company had a trading volume of 479,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,627,326. The firm has a market cap of $804.43 million, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.14. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $167.87 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 6.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 132,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 9.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

