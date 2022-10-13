Foundry Partners LLC Has $383,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 21,082 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $554,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,341,000. Finally, ETF Store Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.88.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $139.98 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.86 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.05. The company has a market capitalization of $247.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

