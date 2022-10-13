Foundry Partners LLC Has $544,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,938 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 701 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.9% during the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,244,402.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $498,708.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,464.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,244,402.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,736 shares of company stock valued at $6,110,606 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $82.65 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $80.90 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.41 and its 200-day moving average is $99.41. The firm has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.71.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

