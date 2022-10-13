Foundry Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,676 Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGEN. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Seagen by 34.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,465,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,227,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,295,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,341,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,062,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,927 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Seagen by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,476,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,797,170,000 after acquiring an additional 839,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 110.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,407,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,778,000 after purchasing an additional 739,689 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Seagen

In other news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $278,990.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,985,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $300,438.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,338,652.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $278,990.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,985,828.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,625 shares of company stock worth $1,638,368. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Seagen Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SGEN shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Seagen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $133.29 on Thursday. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.43 and a twelve month high of $192.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.43.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.77 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.