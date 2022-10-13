Foundry Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Guess’ were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 27.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 34.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 6.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Guess' alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Guess’ in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guess’

Guess’ Trading Down 1.3 %

In other Guess’ news, Director Anthony Chidoni sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $166,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,563.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $15.20 on Thursday. Guess’, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $25.27. The company has a market capitalization of $827.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Guess’ had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The company had revenue of $643.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Guess’ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Guess”s payout ratio is presently 45.92%.

Guess’ Profile

(Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.