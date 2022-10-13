Foundry Partners LLC Sells 244 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total value of $1,266,057.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at $8,268,480.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,138 shares of company stock worth $14,988,069. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.46.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $276.19 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $391.17. The company has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $336.59 and its 200-day moving average is $319.53.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

