Foundry Partners LLC Sells 71,025 Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,025 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.29% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,276,000 after purchasing an additional 41,530 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,928,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,733,000 after acquiring an additional 89,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 40,912 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 6.7% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 749,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 47,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 265.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 311,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Performance

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $6.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $562.86 million, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 2.36.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.00 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 111.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

