Foundry Partners LLC Takes Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 507.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLR. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen set a $70.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.14.

Continental Resources Price Performance

Shares of CLR opened at $69.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.36. Continental Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.75 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.80 and its 200-day moving average is $65.66.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 40.32% and a net margin of 37.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 114.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Continental Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 13.91%.

About Continental Resources

(Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.