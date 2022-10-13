Foundry Partners LLC Takes Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Cross Country Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,948,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,911,000 after buying an additional 350,272 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 20.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,022,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,168,000 after buying an additional 176,384 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 422.6% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 208,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after buying an additional 168,223 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $3,362,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 118.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 138,906 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CCRN opened at $32.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.74.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $753.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.57 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 60.23%. Equities analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cross Country Healthcare

In other news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 44,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $1,285,909.43. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 170,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,405.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 44,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $1,285,909.43. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 170,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,405.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Larry Cash acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 177,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,214.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,256 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,694. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

