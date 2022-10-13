Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FOXF. Stifel Nicolaus raised Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Fox Factory from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.00.
Fox Factory Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FOXF traded up $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,719. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.40 and a 200-day moving average of $88.31. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $69.28 and a 12 month high of $190.29.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $208,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fox Factory news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $258,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,201.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $208,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,787.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,449. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fox Factory
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Fox Factory
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.
