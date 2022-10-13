Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FOXF. Stifel Nicolaus raised Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Fox Factory from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.00.

NASDAQ:FOXF traded up $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,719. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.40 and a 200-day moving average of $88.31. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $69.28 and a 12 month high of $190.29.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $406.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $208,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fox Factory news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $258,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,201.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $208,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,787.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,449. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

