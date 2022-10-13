Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 45,517 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 670,524 shares.The stock last traded at $118.12 and had previously closed at $118.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FNV shares. Barclays cut Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.38.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.54.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.33% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.6% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 19.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 35.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 31,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

