Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 45,517 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 670,524 shares.The stock last traded at $118.12 and had previously closed at $118.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on FNV. Stifel Nicolaus raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.38.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.54.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 57.33%. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,710,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,277,689,000 after purchasing an additional 368,842 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,064,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,061,177,000 after purchasing an additional 331,314 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,271,000 after acquiring an additional 141,139 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,475,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,432,000 after buying an additional 134,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 5.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,310,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $567,122,000 after buying an additional 236,600 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.