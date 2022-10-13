Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Insider Franklin Resources Inc Purchases 46,244 Shares

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 46,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $193,762.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,946,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,485,985.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 10th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 36,136 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $155,023.44.

On Friday, October 7th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 17,402 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $74,306.54.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 2,967,386 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $12,670,738.22.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 49,621 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $223,294.50.

On Monday, September 19th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 66,591 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $300,325.41.

On Friday, September 16th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 49,769 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $222,467.43.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 100 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,050.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 4,500 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.35 per share, for a total transaction of $141,075.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 26,347 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.56 per share, for a total transaction of $120,142.32.

Franklin Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BEN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.05. The company had a trading volume of 37,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,321. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.74 and a 1-year high of $38.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,583 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,525,128 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $767,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,906,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $807,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,938 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,693,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $242,726,000 after purchasing an additional 80,446 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,848,995 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $159,650,000 after purchasing an additional 143,850 shares during the period. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BEN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

