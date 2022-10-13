Frax 24-Hour Volume Hits $5.03 Million (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Frax token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Frax has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Frax has a market cap of $1.36 billion and approximately $5.03 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,138.48 or 0.27337709 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00010677 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,360,608,793 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax (FRAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Frax has a current supply of 1,360,608,793.4940548. The last known price of Frax is 0.99519077 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 193 active market(s) with $12,960,896.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://frax.finance/#welcome.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

