FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTCI shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of FTC Solar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $188,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,683,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,009,422.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FTC Solar news, Director David Springer sold 62,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $198,336.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,475,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,591,829.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $188,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,683,357 shares in the company, valued at $74,009,422.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,644,707 shares of company stock valued at $6,712,257 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTC Solar

FTC Solar Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCI. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 25.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 3.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04. FTC Solar has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.28 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 42.67% and a negative return on equity of 66.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FTC Solar will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

