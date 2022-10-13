FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FTI Consulting Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE FCN traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,126. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.64. FTI Consulting has a 1-year low of $132.36 and a 1-year high of $190.43.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $754.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.95 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 13.92%. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total value of $846,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,373.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,437,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,604,000 after purchasing an additional 299,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,168,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,147,000 after purchasing an additional 25,761 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,229,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,264,000 after purchasing an additional 86,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 948,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,190,000 after purchasing an additional 22,603 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 845,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the period.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

