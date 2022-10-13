Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 425 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,135 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.26.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.69. 76,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,131,959. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $191.65 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $120.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.43.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

