Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.88

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 10242 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 3.4% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 56,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $782,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 4.8% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 422,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 19,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

